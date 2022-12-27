Princess Eugenie Pairs Houndstooth Coat With Slouchy Leather Boots for Christmas Day

Princess Eugenie looked classically chic as she attended the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
The princess wore a black crewneck long-sleeve top underneath a light beige and white houndstooth wool coat. She accessorized with a silver-toned necklace and gold-toned hoops. She added a thick light beige ruched headband to match her lengthy coat.
The princess kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style slicked back behind her headband bringing attention to her subtle makeup that featured a bare lip.
Eugenie completed the look with a pair of black boots. The leather shoes featured a ruched sleeve with an almond toe. The back of the boots was hidden from the angle, but she is most likely sporting a block heel.
Her husband also opted for a classic look. Brooksbank wore a white button-up dress shirt with a blue patterned tie. He layered up with a dark blue blazer coat that stopped right in the middle of his black trousers. Brooksbank completed the look with a pair of black patent leather oxford shoes that featured an almond toe and a lace-up closure.
Princess Eugenie was also spotted wearing a similar chic look to Kate Middleton’s “Together At Christmas” concert at Westminster Abbey a couple of weeks ago. The princess wore an oversized Max Mara houndstooth trench coat with black pointed-toe knee-high boots for the occasion.
When it comes to footwear, the royal often slips into chic versatile styles. For formal occasions, Princess Eugenie gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps from a variety of designer labels like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, and Givenchy. She often elevates her looks with dramatic headpieces and other accessories like the symbolic veiled headband she wore to a floral tribute for Queen Elizabeth back in September.