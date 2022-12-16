Princess Charlotte Matches With Mom Kate Middleton in Trench Coat Dress & Shiny Ballet Flats at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Princess Charlotte matched her mother Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales while attending the “Together at Christmas” carol service in London on Dec. 15. The event, held at Westminster Abbey is a holiday special that the royal family members take part in, including her father Prince William and brother Prince George as well as, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III.

For the festive occasion, Charlotte coordinated her ensemble with Middleton’s. The 7-year-old royal arrived at the affair in a burgundy trench coat dress. The piece featured a velvet-layered collar, side slant pockets, streamlined buttons at the center and a slight flare on the hem. Charlotte complemented the garment with navy blue tights.

(L-R) Prince William, Princess Charlotte Prince George and Kate Middleton attend the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, Charlotte completed her look with patent leather ballet flats. The shoe style had a round toe and thin strap that ran along the instep.

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kate wore a similar coat to her daughter’s. The princess donned a coat dress with a wrapped silhouette, long sleeves and a calf-length hem. The piece was paired with a matching glossy reptilian textured clutch, as well as sparkling vertical ruby and diamond drop earrings.

Kate Middleton attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Pippa Middleton and Zara Tindall also wore burgundy coats for the festive occasion.

Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s “Together at Christmas” concert is a holiday carol service held at Westminster Abbey, attended by royal family members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. The second annual occasion will find the Princess of Wales paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, broadcast in the United Kingdom on ITV1 on Christmas Eve. The broadcast will include an introduction from Middleton, as well as performances by musicians including Melanie C., Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton’s ‘Together at Christmas’ at Westminster Abbey: Royal Members & Celebrity Arrivals