×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Princess Charlotte Channels Kate Middleton In Lookalike Striped Dress & Sandals For Commonwealth Games With Prince William

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Princess Charlotte
2021
2021
2020
2020
View Gallery 51 Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, bringing along Princess Charlotte on the royal outing. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were photographed alongside their daughter enjoying the festivities while sitting in the stands of Sandwell Aquatics Centre. The trio watched the swimming heats at the facility in Birmingham, England.

The royals will also attend events and engagements in celebration of the Games, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, and pre-ceremony receptions. The occasion marked the first time that Charlotte has joined her parents for a solo outing without her older brother Prince George and younger brother Prince Louis.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Commonwealth Games
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
CREDIT: Chris Jackson
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Commonwealth Games
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton during a visit to the SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
CREDIT: Chris Jackson

Charlotte looked adorable for the family outing. The 7-year-old wore a striped dress by Rachel Riley. The versatile piece is an essential to any little girl’s summer wardrobe, in soft jersey with a classic navy and ivory Breton stripe.

The contrast white collar with lace trimmed edge adds a little something special to this comfy day dress.

She styled her hair in two braids and held them together with two navy ties. The young royal completed her look with white La Coqueta Siena Sandals. Retailing for $67, the slip-on style features supple leather straps and a comfortable rubber sole.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William, Kate Middleton and their daughter Princess Charlotte at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
CREDIT: Chris Jackson
La Coqueta White Siena Sandal
La Coqueta White Siena Sandal.
CREDIT: La Coqueta

Charlotte appeared to channel her mother, who opted for the same color choice while visiting the Great Britain SailGP Team in the United Kingdom in July. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a nautical outfit that consisted of a blue and white striped sweater from Erdern, which she paired with white shorts and sneakers.

Kate Middleton, Sneakers, The Great Britain SailGP Team
Kate Middleton visits the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best shoe style moments over the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad