Princess Charlotte Gets Festive in Ballet Flats & Trench Coat Dress for Christmas Day With Brothers Prince George & Prince Louis

Princess Charlotte stepped out in festive fashion to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. Charlotte joined her mother Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, her father Prince William and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis at Sandringham Church in Norfolk.

For the Christmas Day service, Charlotte wore a red trench coat dress. The piece included a round collar, buttons along the center and side slant pockets. To keep warm she complemented the garment with dark tights.

(L-R) Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. CREDIT: PA Images via Getty Images

(L-R) Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing Charlotte’s look was a pair of black ballet flats. The leather silhouette had a round toe with a thin strap across the instep and sat atop a thin square heel.

Related Princess Charlotte Matches With Mom Kate Middleton in Trench Coat Dress & Shiny Ballet Flats at 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service Pippa Middleton Twins With Sister Kate Middleton in Burgundy Coat & Leather Boots at 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service Kate Middleton's Jenny Packham Dresses Over the Years That Made Elegant Statements

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

(L-R) Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. CREDIT: Getty Images

The royal family celebrated Christmas with their pre-filmed “Together at Christmas” carol service, followed by a morning service at Sandringham Castle. King Charles’ first Christmas speech as monarch in the United Kingdom highlighted themes of family, unity and peace. The King’s pre-recorded speech, filmed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, was notably Britain’s first annual Christmas broadcast not delivered by the late Queen Elizabeth II since 1957. His broadcast also broke the record as the most-watched Christmas address by a monarch, with 10.6 million viewers watching across ITV, BBC One and BBC Two.

Click through the gallery to see photos of the royal family at the 2022 “Together at Christmas” special.