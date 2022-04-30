×
Princess Charlene of Monaco Is Chicly Suited in Glossy Pumps With Kids at Monaco E-Prix Championship

By Katie Dupere
Prince Albert II Of Monaco And Princess Charlene Wittstock Seen At The ABB FIA Formula E
Princess Charlene made a rare appearance at the Monaco E-Prix on April 30 after almost two years of reported health issues. The 44-year-old royal was spotted with her husband Prince Albert and the couple’s 7-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques at the event. To reemerge into the public eye, the royal wore a chic yet simple coal suit which paired beautifully with her model-esque cropped white-blond hair.

Prince Albert II, sovereign prince of Monaco, and Princess Consort of Monaco Charlene Wittstock is seen ABB FIA Formula E World Championship In Monaco.Pictured: Charlene Wittstock,Princess Gabriella Ref: SPL5306700 300422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Princess Charlene at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship In Monaco on April 30, 2022.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

For the racing event, Princess Charlene dressed in a slightly-oversized dark gray suit, keeping her blazer buttoned over a matching top. The royal’s trousers featured a modern slit detail up the front of the pant leg, which ended at the mid-calf and added an element of interest to the look. Princess Charlene paired it with simple diamond studs, which complemented her short bleach-blond pixie cut. For makeup, the beauty opted for a mostly neutral look with a shimmery, dark-rimmed eye and a slightly rosy cheek.

Princess Charlene has been out of the public eye due to a variety of health problems over recent years, but she appears to be feeling better enough to brave the public eye once again. And she’s doing do in impeccable style.

