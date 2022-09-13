Princess Beatrice Honors Queen Elizabeth’s Memory in Bejeweled Black Headband & Pumps at Floral Tribute

Princess Beatrice took flowers to Balmoral Castle in honor of her grandmother, the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 10 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The princess was wearing a traditional somber outfit for the occasion. She appeared in a black Maje blazer with golden buttons, pairing it with a knee-length black skirt. The royal accessorized her look with only a black headband that had white pearls attached and floral embroidery. The princess opted for no earrings or necklace.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice visit the floral tributes left outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland. CREDIT: PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

Princess Beatrice completed her look with a black pointed-toe Aquazzura stiletto heel with invisible straps around her ankle, giving her more comfort.

Princess Beatrice visits the floral tributes left outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland. CREDIT: PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

Other members of the Royal Family joined the princess during her visit to Balmoral Castle, including her sister Princess Eugenie and her father Prince Andrew.

(L-R) Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Prince Edward Earl look at messages and floral tributes left by members of the public after attending a service at Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth II death. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The Queen’s Coffin will travel from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh tomorrow to arrive at the Palace of Holyrood House, where it will rest until the afternoon of Sept. 12.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style Through the Years, From the ’60s to Today