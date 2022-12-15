Princess Beatrice Dresses Up in Plaid Trench Coat & Black Suede Boots for ‘Together at Christmas’ With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice brought plaid style to the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey tonight in London. The royal member arrived at the event alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Wrapped in elegance, Beatrice bundled up in a chic trench coat and black suede boots.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Beatrice’s winter-ready outfit consisted of a grey and white coat fastened with shiny gold asymmetrical buttons all down the front. The royal carried a faux-crocodile embossed clutch and wore her hair down in curls.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

As for footwear, Beatrice opted for black suede pointed-toe boots of what appeared to be the knee-high variety. The cold weather footwear was fitted with stiletto heels, around 2 to 3 inches, and a sleek textural suede silhouette.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

To adhere to royal rules, the princess usually opts for sophisticated looks. She is often seen in closed-toe heels or boots. She loves to wear pastel hues and classic polka dot prints with her midi dresses. Princess Beatrice will sometimes slip into a stylish pair of flats for an occasion. The princess loves to accessorize with hats and various styles of purses.

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

For special occasions like royal weddings, Princess Beatrice is known for wearing over-the-top hats and fierce heels. She was seen pairing a soft pink collared dress with a towering structured headpiece to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Kate Middleton’s “Together at Christmas” concert is a holiday carol service held at Westminster Abbey, attended by royal family members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. The second annual occasion will find the Princess of Wales paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, broadcast in the United Kingdom on ITV1 on Christmas Eve. The broadcast will include an introduction from Middleton, as well as performances by musicians including Melanie C., Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks.

