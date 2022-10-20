Princess Beatrice Elevates Classic Overcoat with Studded Leather Boots for ‘Confetti’ Premiere

Princess Beatrice attended the “Confetti” UK premiere at British Academy Film Awards in London today.

The princess wore a black midi dress with a cutout neckline and halter neck wrap. She styled her dress with a second layer, adding a gray wool overcoat, the perfect choice for fall weather. Beatrice slipped into black stockings and opted for minimal jewelry with a small gold ring that spelled out love in crystals. For her handbag, she went for a mini black Mark Cross trunk box with her name engraved into the leather.

Princess Beatrice attends the “Confetti” UK Premiere at BAFTA on October 20, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: WireImage

For her footwear, the 30-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson went with black patent leather ruched boots by Isabel Marant. The boots featured silver buttons, fasteners all up the leg and a chunky block heel.

Princess Beatrice attends the “Confetti” UK Premiere at BAFTA on Oct. 20, 2022 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

To adhere to royal rules, the princess usually opts for sophisticated looks. She is often seen in closed-toe heels or boots. She loves to wear pastel hues and classic polka dot prints with her midi dresses. Princess Beatrice will sometimes slip into a stylish pair of flats for an occasion. The princess loves to accessorize with hats and various styles of purses. For special occasions like royal weddings, Princess Beatrice is known for wearing over the top hats and fierce heels. She was seen pairing a soft pink collared dress with a towering structured headpiece to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

