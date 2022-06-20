Prince William Poses with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Sweet Father’s Day Portrait

Father’s Day is a widespread celebration — and aven the royal family had to join in on the fun.

For the special occasion on June 19, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, took a commemorative photo with his three children with Kate Middleton — George, Charlotte and Louis. In the image, the royal can be seen in a preppy outfit consisting of a green-brown polo shirt and khaki shorts. His children were equally sharply dressed; Prince George wore a green, brown and gray camouflage polo with olive green shorts, while Princess Charlotte donned a black and white gingham-printed dress with ruffled sleeves. Rounding out the trio was Prince Louis, perched on the duke’s shoulders in a navy and white-striped polo shirt with khaki shorts.

“Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!,” the photo was captioned on the family’s Instagram page.

When it came to footwear, most of the group’s shoes were not visible in the portrait. However, Louis’ were — a set of navy blue canvas sneakers in a laceless silhouette, complete with front eyelets. white capped toes and soles. Based on the royals’ penchant for coordination in their recent portraits, the group likely wore coordinating casual footwear in similar tonal hues for the family-focused occasion.

The family members are often seen together at formal occasions, ranging from birthday parties to — most recently — Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are joined by children George and Charlotte on a visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration concert taking place on the castle grounds later in the afternoon. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Prince William isn’t the only star father celebrating Father’s Day this year, either. Around the world, numerous celebrities are celebrating the occasion with their kids and parents as well. Among them include Nick Jonas, David Beckham, Lamorne Morris, Maluma, J Balvin and Justin Ervin.

