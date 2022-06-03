Princess Eugenie Opts Orange and Pointed Sling-Back Heels at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Princess Eugenie brought a pop of color to St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving. Queen Elizabeth’s family has gathered for a special service as a part of the weekend-long festivities in honor of the monarch’s 70-year reign.
The Princess arrived in colorful fashion, joining the likes of Kate Middleton and Prince William. The royal family member wore a tangerine high-neck gown, making a modest statement for the event. The dress had short sleeves and a flared a-line skirt with pleats present in certain areas to give the skirt more volume.
Princess Eugenie carried a black leather clutch and wore a black fascinator with black fabric flowers attached at an angle on the Princess’s head. Finishing off the look strong, Eugenie wore a pair of black sling-back heels with a sharp pointed toe. The shoes coordinate with all of the black accessories in the outfit, popping against the snappy orange color nicely.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.
Channel your inner princess in these black slingback heels.
Buy Now: Alfani Step ‘N Flex Babbsy Pumps, $30 (was $70).
Buy Now: Kenneth Cole Riley Heels, $112 (was $159).
Buy Now: Franco Sarto Slingbacks, $70 (was $99).
Take a look back at the royal family’s best balcony looks at Buckingham Palace over the years.