Princess Eugenie Opts Orange and Pointed Sling-Back Heels at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving

Princess Eugenie brought a pop of color to St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving. Queen Elizabeth’s family has gathered for a special service as a part of the weekend-long festivities in honor of the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The Princess arrived in colorful fashion, joining the likes of Kate Middleton and Prince William. The royal family member wore a tangerine high-neck gown, making a modest statement for the event. The dress had short sleeves and a flared a-line skirt with pleats present in certain areas to give the skirt more volume.

Princess Eugenie carried a black leather clutch and wore a black fascinator with black fabric flowers attached at an angle on the Princess’s head. Finishing off the look strong, Eugenie wore a pair of black sling-back heels with a sharp pointed toe. The shoes coordinate with all of the black accessories in the outfit, popping against the snappy orange color nicely.

Princess Eugenie arrives at the Guildhall for a reception after the service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022, on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) CREDIT: AP

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.

