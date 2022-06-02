×
Queen Elizabeth II Wears Light Blue Wool Coat and Hat to Her Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

By Katie Dupere
Queen Elizabeth II is currently celebrating an unprecedented 70 years of service to the Crown during her Platinum Jubilee — and she’s doing so in her signature vibrant style. Kicking off the four-day celebration of the Queen’s reign is the Trooping the Colour ceremony today in London, an annual showing of the United Kingdom’s armed forces to mark the official birthday of the British Sovereign. The ceremony has taken place for more than 260 years, though this year’s Platinum Jubilee makes the occasion that much more notable.

For the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Queen Elizabeth made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet soldiers and officers at the conclusion of the royal procession. The 96-year-old monarch wore an Angela Kelly light blue outfit, which included a knee-length wool coat, matching dress, and coordinating wide-brim hat. The coat and hat both featured intricate pearl and crystal trim, which the Queen matched by wearing white gloves. The monarch wore the Guards’ Badge affixed to the front of the coat, which indicates her as leader of the armed forces. Her choice of footwear was not visible.

The outfit is the same ensemble the Queen was photographed in for her official Platinum Jubilee portrait, which was released on June 1.

To accessorize the look, Queen Elizabeth wore a three-strand pearl necklace and large pearl stud earrings. She wore bright coral lipstick, a usual choice for her Majesty. She was later photographed wearing a pair of sunglasses while greeting well-wishers with her family.

The Queen is noted for favoring bright colors, but her vibrant wardrobe reportedly isn’t entirely out of personal preference. It’s also practical, helping her admirers spot her in a crowd.

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen,'” the Queen’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex said in the 2016 documentary “The Queen at 90.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings. 

