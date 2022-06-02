×
Kate Middleton & Prince Louis Go Viral With Funny Faces on Balcony at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off today with the annual Trooping of Colour, a showing of the United Kingdom’s armed forces marking the official birthday of the British Sovereign. While the Queen was the person of honor during the festivities, her great-grandson couldn’t help but steal a little bit of the spotlight, creating an “instant meme” when the entire royal family stepped out to greet attendees from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince Louis wasn’t too thrilled about a boisterous military fly-past during the ceremony, leading the 4-year-old to cover his ears and scream to drown out the sound. The internet quickly fell in love with the adorable young royal’s age-appropriate reaction. The moment proved kids will always be kids — even if they are in line to the throne.

Prince Charles, from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)
Prince Louis covers his ears from the balcony of Buckingham Place during a fly-past at the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 2.
CREDIT: Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP

The youngest son of William and Kate also shared a sweet moment with his grandmother during the ceremony, which garnered additional adoration from onlookers. The two had a short conversation after the planes flew by, with Prince Louis pointing at the sky at one point. Royal or not, at the end of the day, he’s just a kid seeing some planes with his great-grandmother.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. 02 Jun 2022 Pictured: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA864221_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Louis covers his ears from the balcony of Buckingham Place during a fly-past at the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 2.
CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA
Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis chat on the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 2.
CREDIT: Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP

For the event, Prince Louis dressed in an adorable sailor outfit, which may look familiar to followers of the royal family. The outfit was nearly identical to the famed sailor-inspired shirt and shorts his father wore in 1985 to the Trooping of Colour when he was just 2 years old.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings. 

