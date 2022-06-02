Kate Middleton & Prince Louis Go Viral With Funny Faces on Balcony at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off today with the annual Trooping of Colour, a showing of the United Kingdom’s armed forces marking the official birthday of the British Sovereign. While the Queen was the person of honor during the festivities, her great-grandson couldn’t help but steal a little bit of the spotlight, creating an “instant meme” when the entire royal family stepped out to greet attendees from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince Louis wasn’t too thrilled about a boisterous military fly-past during the ceremony, leading the 4-year-old to cover his ears and scream to drown out the sound. The internet quickly fell in love with the adorable young royal’s age-appropriate reaction. The moment proved kids will always be kids — even if they are in line to the throne.

Prince Louis covers his ears from the balcony of Buckingham Place during a fly-past at the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 2. CREDIT: Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP

The youngest son of William and Kate also shared a sweet moment with his grandmother during the ceremony, which garnered additional adoration from onlookers. The two had a short conversation after the planes flew by, with Prince Louis pointing at the sky at one point. Royal or not, at the end of the day, he’s just a kid seeing some planes with his great-grandmother.

Prince Louis covers his ears from the balcony of Buckingham Place during a fly-past at the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 2. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis chat on the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 2. CREDIT: Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP

For the event, Prince Louis dressed in an adorable sailor outfit, which may look familiar to followers of the royal family. The outfit was nearly identical to the famed sailor-inspired shirt and shorts his father wore in 1985 to the Trooping of Colour when he was just 2 years old.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.