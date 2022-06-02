Kate Middleton Is All Business in Blazer Dress and Hidden Heels for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton was sharply outfitted for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates the Queen’s 70-year-reign.
For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge shone in a white Alexander McQueen dress. Worn while in a carriage during the event’s Trooping the Colour parade with her children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, today in London, the piece featured a blazer silhouette with sharp shoulders, lapels and a buttoned front. Middleton accessorized with a navy fascinator by Philip Treacy, which was complete with white trim that complemented her dress.
The royal finished her ensemble with a sparkling diamond pendant necklace and drop earrings, each complete with gleaming blue gemstones.
Though her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely Middleton opted for a set of coordinating or matching pointed-toe pumps. The style has become synonymous with the mother of three, as she frequently wears stiletto-heeled pairs in a range of textures and colors. In fact, her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pump, which she rotationally re-wears and owns in at least five colorways.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.
