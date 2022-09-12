Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors.

The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline.

Phoebe Gates attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation on Sept. 10, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for alice + olivia

To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe opted for minimal makeup and went with winged eyeliner and a pink pout.

Completing Phoebe’s outfit was a pair of sandals. The shoe style had sparkling straps across the toe and around the ankle. The heels also had a nude outsole and curved heel.

Phoebe Gates attends 2022 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on Sept. 09, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Phoebe has been pulling out all the stops for her looks during New York Fashion Week. Last week, she turned heads while arriving at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary party in New York City on Sept. 9.

The 19-year-old Stanford University student wore a black mini dress. The strapless garment had pearl details that draped along diagonally, hung along the sides and streamlined across throughout. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, she slipped on a set of black platform sandals by Christian Louboutin. The shoes had a small open-toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

PHOTOS: Alice + Olivia Spring 2023 Collection at NYFW