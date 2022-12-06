Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Blazer Dress & Boots for Meno Mieux Collab Announcement

Phoebe Gates partnered with Meno Mieux to create a sustainably friendly collection with some of her favorite pieces.

The Phoebe Gates X Meno Mieux capsule features everything from vegan leather handbags to statement-making jewelry crafted of recycled brass. All proceeds collected from the green wardrobe sale will go to Upstream – an organization that reduces unplanned pregnancy by expanding equitable access to the full range of contraceptive options.

To announce her new project, Gates styled some of the curated items in a look shared to her Instagram account yesterday. The social media star was clad in an oversized black blazer made of a worn black leather fabric. The sleek garment was layered overtop sheer black and red checkered tights and paired alongside a gold chain necklace and a bright blue headband for a preppy touch.

The young fashionista wore her long brown hair parted in the middle and styled straight down her back.

On her feet, Gates opted for black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with sturdy block heels and a slouchy silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Gates has become an emerging star in the fashion world, particularly after attending Fashion Month shows this past season for Aje, Alice + Olivia, Michael Kors and Valentino. The socialite often wears stiletto-heeled or platform sandals in neutral tones for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Gates has also been spotted in low-top Louis Vuitton and Golden Goose sneakers, as well.

