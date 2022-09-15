Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Blossoms In Floral Mini Skirt & Strappy Sandals With Mother Melinda Gates at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Phoebe Gates continued her sensational style streak while attending the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has pulled out all the stops for her looks during New York Fashion Week.

This time, Phoebe was joined by a special guest — her mother Melinda Gates. The duo looked stylish for the high fashion affair, arriving together in color-coordinated ensembles. Phoebe wore a floral-printed outfit that consisted of a sharp blazer jacket, which she paired with a strapless bralette and matching mini skirt.

Phoebe Gates attends the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

For glam, the 19-year-old Stanford University student had a sharp winged eyeliner and a pink pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight.

When it came down to shoes, Phoebe rounded out her outfit with strappy sandals. The shoe style included a thin strap across the toe and ankle and was set with a stiletto heel.

Melinda stayed true to a fall style aesthetic, opting for a chocolate brown dress. She teamed the garment with a wide leather belt and brown shoulder bag. For footwear, she completed her look with square-toe mules.

(L-R) Melinda Gates and her daughter Phoebe Adele Gates attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

Michael Kors showed his Spring 2023 show on the final day of New York Fashion Week. The designer presented a sharp collection of streamlined tailored suits, separates, draped dresses and caftans in hues of white, black red, beige, lime green and hot pink, inspired by the glamour of the 1970’s. Kors continued his shows’ star-studded reputation with a runway featuring Bella Hadid, Carmen Kass and Natasha Poly, viewed from a front row that included Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway, Keke Palmer, Kaitlyn Dever, Sofia Richie and more.

