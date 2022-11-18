Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party

Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes.
The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing made a perfect match thanks to the purple hues. Gates wore her dark hair slicked back.
Gates’ ensemble was streamlined with a set of sleek platform sandals. Her style featured black uppers with wide ankles and twisted crossed peep toe straps, as well as thick platform soles. Block heels totaling 3-4-inches in height finished the set, giving her a moderate height boost with a walkable base.
Gates has become an emerging ace in the fashion world, particularly while attending Fashion Month shows this season for Aje, Alice + Olivia, Michael Kors and Valentino. Gates, who is an advocate for sustainability in fashion, often wears stiletto-heeled or platform sandals in neutral tones for more formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Gates has also been spotted in low-top Louis Vuitton and Golden Goose sneakers, as well.
The Jean Paul Gaultier team and the FWRD community of creatives were also invited, including leading Hollywood stylists and emerging luxury designers. Guests enjoyed bites from Nobu, and a DJ set by Siobhan Bell from the palatial, multi-tiered grounds of Eric Rosen’s Barrington Residence, with views of the Richard Meier-designed Getty Museum perched in the hills above.
