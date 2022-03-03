Phoebe Bridgers Does Menswear-Chic in Cream Tuxedo & Black Lug-Sole Boots at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Phoebe Bridgers looked perfectly polished at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The “Motion Sickness” singer attended the award show on Wednesday night in Inglewood, Calif. Bridgers accepted the Trailblazer Award, an award given to a musician who uses their position in the industry to highlight otherwise unheard voices. Bridgers wore a cream Gucci suit with a ruffled shirt underneath with a small beige bowtie to the event, and she also performed her song “Kyoto” before accepting her award.

Bridgers at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The “Punisher” musician added lug sole boots to her look. Her black patent leather boots featured a round toe and a chunky sole. Lug sole boots are a top trend this winter season, due to their full coverage and thick soles. Many brands including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta have taken their styles a step further by introducing options with lug soles.

A closer look at Bridgers' boots.

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

Phoebe and her mom, Jamie Bridgers, at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The event was streamed for free on Twitter here and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

