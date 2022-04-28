Pharrell Williams Pops in Pink Hoodie, Leather Shorts & Chunky Sneakers for Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Blue Book Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Pharrell Williams makes a bold statement for his latest appearance.

The “Frontin’” rapper attended a Tiffany & Co. event yesterday in Miami to unveil their annual high jewelry Blue Book collection, “Botanica.” The event honored the timeless botanical motifs from Tiffany’s heritage and recognized the brand’s transformable creations and legendary designers. Some of the celebrities who attended include Zoey Deutch and Adria Arjona.

Pharrell Williams at a Tiffany & Co. event in Miami, Fl., on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

For the outfit, Williams donned a bright pink hoodie by Cactus Plant Flea Market that had the words “Tree Hugger” in a thick eye-grabbing white font for a fun pop of color. Pharrell kept his pants simple and elected for a pair of black leather shorts that added a nice layer of texture and also played with contrast.

Williams opted to go bold with his accessories and slipped on a pair of black abstract-shaped sunglasses outlined in white pearls. And he also donned a pair of glitzy stud earrings teamed with maroon and white socks for a colorful finish.

Pharrell Williams at a Tiffany & Co. event in Miami, Fl., on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Williams slipped on a pair of sleek black sneakers from his clothing and skincare brand Humanrace that had black and white striped laces and included touches of blue throughout. The chunky shoes also had a semi-thick sole for a modern flair.

A closer look a Pharrell Williams’ sleek black sneakers. CREDIT: BFA

Chunky sneakers were popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Pharrell Williams has also made a name for himself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Chanel, Adidas and G-Star Raw.

Click through the gallery to take a look at Pharrell’s inimitable style through the years.

