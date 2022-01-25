Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others.

The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful personal style. The musician accessorized with a gold Chanel chain belt and orb-shaped clutch, as well as a yellow baseball cap and pearl-rimmed sunglasses.

Pharrell arrives at the Chanel Spring 2022 couture show in Paris, France on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Pharrell arrives at the Chanel Spring 2022 couture show in Paris, France on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Pharrell’s footwear of choice was a pair of brown leather boots. The calf-high style featured curved uppers and rounded toes, giving his toasty ensemble a utilitarian edge. The pair featured white rubber soles with a ridged texture, reminiscent of sneakers. The eclectic shoes added greater quirk to the “Blurred Lines” musician’s casual look.

Pharrell arrives at the Chanel Spring 2022 couture show in Paris, France on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Leather boots are a versatile winter trend. With calf, ankle or knee-high uppers, pairs in black or brown leather add a toughness to most looks. Styles with thicker soles like Pharrell’s also bring most outfits a whimsical and combat-ready edge. Aside from the “Happy” singer’s shoes, similar boots have emerged in new collections from Taft, Tecovas and Diesel.

Pharrell arrives at the Chanel Spring 2022 couture show in Paris, France on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Pharrell arrives at the Chanel Spring 2022 couture show in Paris, France on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Pharrell’s quirky style encompasses a range of footwear. The musician can be seen on the red carpet in loafers and dress shoes from brands like Chanel, which he’s been close to for years—even designing a unisex Pharrell x Chanel capsule collection in 2019. Pharrell also wears comfy boots on and off the red carpet from Timberland and Ugg, as well as Adidas sneakers. The musician is a top figure in the fashion world, collaborating with Adidas on his own Humanrace apparel and shoe line and launching his own Humanrace skincare brand in 2020.

Discover Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture collection in the gallery.