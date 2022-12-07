×
Shania Twain Gets Fiery in Red Cowgirl Chaps & Sparkling Bodysuit As She Receives Music Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2022

By Joce Blake
Shania Twain received the Music Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The Canadian country singer wowed the crowd with a powerful outfit change onstage.

Twain performed a medley of her biggest hits, like “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” with her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming.”

First, the singer hit the stage in a fiery outfit. She wore a shiny red trench coat atop a cowboy-inspired one-piece designed with a corseted bodice and PVC paneling by Diesel, featuring classic cowgirl chaps. For her second look, Twain took off the trench coat revealing diamond fringe bottoms that were designed in the likeness of chaps. 

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Shania Twain performs on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Shania Twain performs on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6 in Santa Monica, Calif.
CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

For her third look, Twain wore a shimmering bodysuit with matching gloves that she paired with her vibrant pink hair.

The footwear selection was nothing short of eye-catching. She paired metallic platform sandals with the bodysuit that hoisted the look by at least 3 inches.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Shania Twain performs on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Shania Twain performs on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6 in Santa Monica, Calif.
CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Twain is having quite the fashionable year as she commanded attention at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tenn. wearing a plunging black velvet gown and leopard cowboy hat. That same night country superstar Kelsea Ballerini paid homage to Shania Twain by slipping into the very dress Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson pose backstage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
(l-r) Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson pose backstage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award), and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

