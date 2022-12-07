Lizzo Accepts People’s Champion Award in Whimsical Alexander McQueen Dress & Snakeskin Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022 With Mom

Lizzo brought whimsical glamour to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Joined on stage by her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson, the “About Damn Time” singer received the People’s Champion award dressed in a custom Alexander McQueen gown and wild ankle booties.

Lizzo accepts The People’s Champion award on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Lizzo’s look consisted of an off-the-shoulder blue gown made with colorful prints and sprawling depictions of animals and botanicals. The motifs were made of iridescent and vibrated fabrics. The bodice of the dress was caged, giving way to cutouts that diversified the silhouette. Beyond the corseted bodice was a voluminous skirt with ruffles and fleeting strips of fabric.

Related Ryan Reynolds Suits Up in Thom Browne & Dress Shoes To Accept People's Icon Award at People's Choice Awards 2022 Nikki Glaser Pops in Preppy Purple Minidress & Metallic Platforms at People's Choice Awards 2022 Khloe Kardashian Goes Deconstructed With Playful Blazer at People's Choice Awards 2022 for 'The Kardashians' Reality Show Award

Lizzo accepts The People’s Champion award on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

As for accessories, Lizzo piled on the gold jewelry, taking a maximalist approach. The show-stopping performer wore her long black hair in mohawk style and wore dramatic stage makeup to match, turning up the glam.

Honoree Lizzo poses on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

On her feet, the flutist sported Hieronymus Bosch embroidered boots from McQueen’s Spring 2023 collection with a shard wedge heel in opposing hues from blue to green to match her dress. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel heights. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical and dressy.

Jayla Rose Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Lizzo, Odilia Romero and Amelia Bonow on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity red carpet looks from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.