Penélope Cruz Pops in Pink Chanel Outfit & Peep Toe Platforms at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival 

Penélope Cruz received the National Film Award from the Spanish ministry of culture for her outstanding international career in film today at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain dressed in a baby pink set.

The “Vanilla Sky” star rose to the occasion, dressed in a vintage style Chanel long sleeve top and matching midi length skirt lined with crystal and bead embellishments that offered the ensemble a welcomed hint of shine. Cruz accessorized with dangling pink pearl earrings and a coordinating pale pink chain clutch.

Penélope Cruz receives the National Cinema Award during the National Cinema Award during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Tabakalera cultural center on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. CREDIT: Getty Images

As far as footwear went, the actress opted for sky-high peep toe platform sandals with chunky 4-5-inch block heels that had Cruz towering over the crowd.

Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher.

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

The San Sebastián International Film Festival hosts its 70th celebration as one of the most prestigious and internationally recognized events in Spain. The festival will be hosted in the capital of Guipuzcoa province. The festival will run from Sept.16 all the way through till Sept. 24.

