Penelope Cruz Is a Sight in White Tweed MiniDress and Chunky Platform Sandals for ‘The Late Late Show’

Penelope Cruz sparkles in a neat ensemble. The “Parallel Mothers” star attended “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night while wearing a streamlined look suitable for the movie star.

Ensemble-wise, Cruz donned a tweed white minidress from Chanel that featured two straps and a pink and blue plaid pattern strewn throughout the piece. She accessorized the moment with two white Chanel bracelets and a dainty silver ring.

Penelope Cruz at the Late Late Show with James Corden on Jan 11, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Penelope Cruz at the Late Late Show with James Corden while wearing head-to-toe Chanel on Jan. 11, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

A closer look at Penelope Cruz’s white Chanel platform sandals. CREDIT: CBS

The “Jamón Jamón” star finished off her getup with a pair of white platform Chanel sandals emblazoned with the house’s signature double-interlocking c logo.

Cruz has a sartorial aesthetic that include fancy modern, trendy silhouettes that have a signature Cruz flair. She usually opts for slinky dresses and dashing leatherwear that feels classic. She also gravitates towards oversized suiting, classic dresses, decorative separates, edgy swimsuits and striking bodysuits. When it comes to shoes, Cruz opts to wear pumps and sleek peep-toe heeled sandals that elevate and round out her looks. Cruz is a Chanel ambassador and typically wears the brand for special red-carpet engagements and live appearances. Some of the other lablels that Cruz dons for red carpets include Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace.

The actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands such as Chanel and Lancôme.

Pop on a pair of white platform sandals and add a sense of refinement to your attire.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Madden Girl Sohoo Sandals, $50.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Natalia Knotted Platform Sandals, $450.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Daydreamer Sandals, $80.