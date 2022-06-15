×
Penelope Cruz Packs a Punch in Hot Pink Gown & Open-Toe Pumps at Tribeca Chanel Dinner

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Tribeca Chanel Dinner
Penelope Cruz was glowing at the Tribeca Chanel Dinner last night in New York. Her all-pink ensemble.

The star of “Blow” wore a hot pink gown with a texturized pattern featuring small square tiles. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and kept a very simplistic tone, as the dress didn’t wear Cruz, Cruz wore the dress. With divine elegance, to add.

Tribeca Chanel Dinner Balthazar, NY. 13 Jun 2022 Pictured: Penelope Cruz. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA868312_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Penelope Cruz at the Tribeca Chanel Dinner Balthazar, NY, June 13, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
The bold hue made it stand out on its own as many attendees wore darker shades to the event. The Oscar winner didn’t stray too far for her accessories, deciding on a pair of medium-sized gold hoops as she let her hair down, which kept the theme very playful and fun.

In her hand, she held onto a Chanel bag, to which the brand ambassador hoisted the long handle into her palm. The small clutch was designed like a mini bag of luggage. Her makeup kept a sultry theme as she wore a nude lip and a no-makeup makeup look for her eyes.

Her shoes contrasted the wonder of hot pink color, taking over the outfit, as she spiced it up with a pair of open-toe black pumps. The pumps had a thick band over the toe, her red pedicure peeking out under the dress. The choice to go with a pair of black pumps helped to create some edge for the overall feminine look.

