Penelope Cruz Sports An All Chanel Look with Gold Stiletto Heels at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival

Penélope Cruz had a monochrome moment as she arrived at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 16.

The Spanish actress wore an all-black look, head to toe Chanel, with a button-down sweater, geometric patterned dark jeans, and open-toe stilettos with a gold detailed heel.

Actress Penelope Cruz arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 16, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress accessorized with metallic black Chanel quilted cuffs, diamond-shaped gemstone earrings, and a black white, and pearl opera necklace. She added a ruched belt with a cross buckle to the look.

Cruz kept her brown hair down in a flowy blowout and her makeup was kept minimal with a bronze eye look and a pink lip.

The actress will receive the National Film Award from the Spanish ministry of culture for her outstanding international career. She will also present her newest film ‘On the Fringe’. The actress will play Azucena in the thriller film. This will be Spanish-Argentine director Juan Diego Botto’s first time debuting a film at the film festival.

The San Sebastián International Film Festival hosts its 70th celebration as one of the most prestigious and internationally recognized events in Spain. The festival will be hosted in the capital of Guipuzcoa province. The festival will run from Sept.16 all the way through till Sept. 24.

