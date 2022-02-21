Penélope Cruz Stuns in a Purple Chanel Mini Dress & Chunky Platform Pumps at a Photo-Call in Madrid

Penélope Cruz made waves in Madrid, Spain today while attending a photo-call for her new Spanish language film “Official Competition.” Posing alongside co-stars Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez, the actress showed off a chic Chanel look for the promotional shoot at Madrid’s Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Penelope Cruz hits the red carpet in a Chanel outfit and black peep-toe pumps on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

The 47-year-old Spanish actress opted for a purple logo-covered mini dress with black piping, buttons down the front, long sleeves and pockets. The Oscar-winner paired the thigh-skimming design from the luxury label’s spring ’22 collection with a sultry smokey eye and Chanel accessories including a shoulder bag and hoop earrings. For shoes, she donned black satin ankle-strap pumps, featuring a peep-toe silhouette and a block heel. The chunky platform style is also Chanel.

A closer look at Cruz wearing chunky black satin peep-toe pumps boasting an ankle-strap design and platform base on the red carpet.

Over the years since she rose to stardom, Cruz has become known for her elegant sartorial choices and often reaches for peep-toe high heels. Moreover, the “Parallel Mothers” actress has been a Chanel ambassador since 2018, meaning she gets early access to the brand’s latest designs. Just last month, she showed off a white tweed Chanel mini dress and peep-toe logo pumps for an appearance on the “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Penelope Cruz is spotted wearing Chanel at Madrid's Mandarin Oriental hotel for a promotional shoot.

