Penelope Cruz Makes Elegant Arrival In Floral Pearl Gown & Invisible Heels for ‘The Eternal Daughter’ Premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Penelope Cruz pulled out a glamorous ensemble for the 79th Venice International Film Festival premiere of “The Eternal Daughter” in Venice, Italy on Tuesday.

The Academy Award-winning actress had all eyes on her as she hit the red carpet in a floor-length black gown from Chanel’s AW22 collection. The garment had a sequin top that featured wide straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline. While the skirt was tiered with florals and intricate pearls throughout.

Penelope Cruz arrives at “The Eternal Daughter” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Penelope Cruz attends “The Eternal Daughter” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

To let her look speak for itself, the “Parallel Mothers” star simply accessorized with cuff earrings and several midi rings. Cruz styled her hair in a romantic updo and let her tapered bangs frame her face. For makeup, she went with a smokey eye, shimmering highlight and neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Cruz’s footwear was not visible but she likely rounded out her look with a sharp set of pumps, a strappy silhouette or platform sandals.

Penelope Cruz arrives at “The Eternal Daughter” premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Prior to arriving on the red carpet for the premiere, Cruz attended a photo call for “On The Fringe” during the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The entertainer arrived in a white maxi dress that featured a satin corset top and layered lace skirt. Cruz complemented the outfit with white peep-toe platform sandals. The shoe style had a small open toe and sat on a 6-inch curved heel.

Penelope Cruz arrives at the photo call for “On The Fringe” (En Los Margenes) at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

