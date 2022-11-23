Petite Paula Abdul’s Height Gets Dramatic Boost in 6-Inch Heels for ‘Today’ Show Ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

Paula Abdul stepped out in style for her appearance on the “Today” show in New York City on Nov. 23. The powerhouse entertainer and former “American Idol” judge sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as she prepares for her upcoming performance at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Abdul initially arrived in a black ankle-length latex puffer coat. The shiny outerwear had zipper detailing, padded details allover and side slant pockets. To further elevate the moment, she accessorized with tinted square sunglasses, diamond hoop earrings and a leather shoulder bag.

Paula Abdul arrives at the ‘Today’ show in New York City on Nov. 22, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Paula Abdul arrives at the ‘Today’ show in New York City on Nov. 22, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Underneath her coat she wore a sparkling silver and black sequin mini dress. The piece included slightly pointed shoulders, oversized buttons at center and on the hem. Abdul complemented the glittering garment with sheer tights.

Related Sarah Hyland Gives Menswear-Inspired Suiting Feminine Twists in Sandal Heels for 'Today' Show With with Adam Devine Margot Robbie Elevates Cream Suit With Towering Heeled Loafers for 'Babylon' Screening Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Glitzy Dress & 6-Inch Stiletto Heels for 'Cuff It' Challenge

For glam, she went with soft makeup and parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose curls.

When it came down to the shoes, the dancer and choreographer completed her look with a towering set of platform heels. The silhouette featured a pointed-toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a 6-inch rectangular heel that gave the 5-foot star a boost in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Paula Abdul arrives at the ‘Today’ show in New York City on Nov. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Abdul might be known for her stellar dance moves and chart-topping singles, but she’s also had some unforgettable fashion moments. The multi-hyphenate superstar has transformed her style from sparkling power suits to colorful separates. These days she tends to gravitate towards casual pieces with bold accents. On the footwear front, Abdul will likely step out in sharp boots, platform sandals, trendy sneakers or embellished pointed-toe pumps.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades