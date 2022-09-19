Paula Abdul Elevates Barbiecore Bodycon Dress With Sparkling Platform Sandals For Kelly Clarkson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Paula Abdul looked pretty in pink while attending the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for Kelly Clarkson in Los Angeles today. Twenty years after the singer won the inaugural season of “American Idol,” Clarkson was recognized with the 2,733rd star on Hollywood Boulevard. Abdul joined her former co-judges Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell at the celebration.

Abdul embraced the highly-favored Barbiecore trends by wearing a striking light pink bodycon dress. The long-sleeve garment had slightly pointed shoulders, a diamond cutout near the bust line and a fitted bodice.

Paula Abdul arrives at The Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony for Kelly Clarkson on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paula Abdul attends The Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony for Kelly Clarkson on Sept. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To let her look do all of the talking, the multi-hyphenate entertainer simply accessorized with diamond hoop earrings. The “Opposites Attract” singer parted her hair on the side and styled it in soft waves. For glam, she went with neutral makeup and a glossy pink pout.

When it came down to shoes, Abdul completed her look with gold platform sandals. The silhouette had a chunky outsole with small open toe and sparkling accents near the instep and around the ankle. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

(L-R) Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, and Paula Abdul attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony for Kelly Clarkson on Sept. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

