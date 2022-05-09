Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mathews Gives Shocking Green Energy in Neon Mini Dress & Strappy Sandals at Miami Formula 1 Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mathews each brought a pop of color to the red carpet in Miami on Saturday.

Mahomes looked trendy in a sleek outfit while headed to the Formula One party at Carbone Beach. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback headed into the event wearing a checkered Louis Vuitton shirt in red, yellow, green and black with the signature LV logo in white printed asymmetrically across the shirt. He added a grungy flair to the look with a pair of distressed black jeans. The rips ran down the front side of his trousers.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews at Carbone Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

He also accessorized with layered chains, one in gold and one silver, as well as a thick chain bracelet and a black strapped watch.

He kept up the high fashion streetwear vibe with his footwear. He slipped into a pair of Versace Trigreca sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a yellow-printed upper with black and red criss-cross laces and the Versace Greca print running down the toe. The shoes also featured a platform rubber sole and a leather trim and retail for $925 on the Versace website.

Mathews joined her husband for the event. She wore a neon green blazer mini dress with long lapels, full sleeves and buttons running up the center. When it came to accessories, she matched Mahomes in a thick silver chain. She also carried a long strapped bag sparkly silver bag.

Detail of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ shoes CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, Mathews went for glam. She wore a pair of super strappy heels that tied up her ankles into a bow. The shoes also featured a pointy sole and a thin heel that gave her some height.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews at Carbone Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

