Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mathews Gives Shocking Green Energy in Neon Mini Dress & Strappy Sandals at Miami Formula 1 Party

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews At Carbone Beach In Miami
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mathews each brought a pop of color to the red carpet in Miami on Saturday.

Mahomes looked trendy in a sleek outfit while headed to the Formula One party at Carbone Beach. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback headed into the event wearing a checkered  Louis Vuitton shirt in red, yellow, green and black with the signature LV logo in white printed asymmetrically across the shirt. He added a grungy flair to the look with a pair of distressed black jeans. The rips ran down the front side of his trousers.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews at Carbone Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.
He also accessorized with layered chains, one in gold and one silver, as well as a thick chain bracelet and a black strapped watch.

He kept up the high fashion streetwear vibe with his footwear. He slipped into a pair of Versace Trigreca sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a yellow-printed upper with black and red criss-cross laces and the Versace Greca print running down the toe. The shoes also featured a platform rubber sole and a leather trim and retail for $925 on the Versace website.

Mathews joined her husband for the event. She wore a neon green blazer mini dress with long lapels, full sleeves and buttons running up the center. When it came to accessories, she matched Mahomes in a thick silver chain. She also carried a long strapped bag sparkly silver bag.

Detail of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ shoes
On her feet, Mathews went for glam. She wore a pair of super strappy heels that tied up her ankles into a bow. The shoes also featured a pointy sole and a thin heel that gave her some height.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews at Carbone Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.
