Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Britney Matthews Models Cropped Hoodie & Slit Boy Shorts With Chunky Sneakers

By Ashley Rushford
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews,
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Verizon

Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany Matthews looked cozy and comfortable while modeling some new pieces from Vitality. In a post uploaded by the athleisure brand on Instagram, Matthews poses alongside her friend Taylor Chamberlain.

The dynamic duo was all smiles as they model Vitality’s Mantra Set. The outfit was designed for ultimate comfort, longevity and effortless style. The ensemble consisted of a stone-colored hoodie that features a zipper detailing at the center, ribbed waistband and branding on the chest. Matthews completed her look with matching shorts. The casual bottoms includes a thick, elastic waistband with a drawstring to allow size customization for your body, notches at the side seam for added movement and side pockets deep enough to hold necessities. 

The 26-year-old entrepreneur styled her hair in loose beach waves and kept her accessories minimal, only adding a silver necklace, bracelets and diamond ring. Matthews completed her look with white tube socks and chunky white sneakers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Matthews latest look is casual compared to when she was spotted with her husband Patrick Mahomes at the Formula One Party in Miami, FL. The entrepreneur wore a neon green blazer mini dress. The garment had a boxy structure and featured wide lapels, baggy sleeves, a fitted bodice, buttons along the center and sharp hem. She teamed the statement piece with a sparkling shoulder bag and silver lace-up heels. The trendy silhouette wrapped around her ankles and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Slip into a pair of sleek sneakers with these options.

Puma Carina Sneaker
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Reebok Club MEMT Casual Sneakers, $65

Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $75

