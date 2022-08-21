Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews Pops in Chiefs-Red Midi Dress & Sneakers at Texas Tech Hall of Fame Announcement

Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Geha Field, celebrating his announcement as the latest inductee in the Texas Tech Hall of Fame. The occasion will formally take place this fall, where Mahomes will be officially inducted.

The quarterback posed with wife Brittany Matthews and their daughter Sterling in spirited attire for the occasion. During the announcement, Mahomes was actually outfitted in a white T-shirt with dark jeans and a beaded cross necklace. Meanwhile, Matthews dressed in brighter Chiefs colors, wearing a red dress beneath a cropped denim jacket. Sterling wore black shorts with a pink T-shirt as well, rounding out the family trio.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Mahomes celebrate his Texas Tech Hall of Fame announcement on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

When it came to footwear, all three members wore white sneakers — matching as both a family and coordinating with the Chiefs’ team colors. Mahomes’ style took a turn for the athletic, featuring knit uppers in a lace-up silhouette. Matthews’ featured canvas uppers with rounded toes and canvas uppers — a decidedly more relaxed pair, which perfectly matched Mahomes’ shoes as well. Sterling’s sneakers appeared to include white leather uppers as well, complete with ridged soles. All three created a unified appearance between the trio.

When it comes to shoes, Mahomes opts for classic loafers and brogues from labels including Gucci on the red carpet. His off-duty and pre-game ensembles include chunky and sleek sneakers from a variety of brands, including Giuseppe Zanotti. Mahomes is also sponsored by Adidas, releasing the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX shoes with the brand in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders breaks the tackle of Charmeachealle Moore #52 of the Kansas State Wildcats and scores during the game on Nov. 14, 2015 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders signals a play at the line of scrimmage in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 22, 2014 in Ames, Iowa. CREDIT: Getty Images

