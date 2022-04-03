×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Paris Jackson Is a Watercolor Dream at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Nicole Kirichanskaya

Nicole Kirichanskaya

More Stories By

View All
Paris Jackson, GLAAD Media Awards
Paris Jackson
CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Paris Jackson is known for her colorful range of looks — from bohemian chic to rock princess. For the GLAAD awards on Saturday night, she went with a softer aesthetic.

Paris Jackson at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

The singer’s dress looks like it was lifted straight out of a watercolor painting, with a variety of colors like bold yellow, red and green tones. The look featured capped shoulders and the sleeves flowing at the wrist.

Jackson further styled the look with a top-knot bun, burgundy nails and a multitude of rings.

Jackson can often be seen wearing more structured outfits featuring a corset or similar tailoring. One designer that is often Jackson’s go-to for the red carpet would be none other than punk-fashion legend Vivienne Westwood.

Paris Jackson attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France.Pictured: Paris Jackson Ref: SPL5262571 021021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Paris Jackson attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Besides the iconic Vivienne Westwood platform heels, Jackson’s shoe collection features a wide number of designers ranging from Christian Louboutin to Dior.

The 2022 GLAAD Media Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The event was hosted by drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka O’ Hara. The evening’s top awards went to MJ Rodriguez (Stephen F. Kolzak Award), Kacey Musgraves (Vanguard Award) and Amy Schneider (Special Recognition Award). On the media front, “Saved By The Bell,” “Eternals” and “Hacks” earned top prizes as well. The event also featured musical performances by Musgraves and Jake Wesley Rogers. The Awards will conclude on May 6 at GLAAD’s New York ceremony.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad