Paris Jackson Gives Tye Dye Slick Retro Edge in 5-Inch Heels & Mini Skirt Set at Hard Rock Hotel NYC Opening

By Ashley Rushford
November 2019
Paris Jackson put on quite the display at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Thursday night. The “Habit” actress stepped onto the red carpet in a semi-sheer tie dye two-piece ensemble.

Jackson wore a long-sleeve multi-colored top. The cropped garment had subtly flared cuffs and a ruffled hemline. The model teamed her top with a matching high-waist mini skirt.

Paris Jackson, Hard Rock Hotel NYC Opening, Platform Boots
Paris Jackson attends the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 12, 2022.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Paris Jackson, Grand Opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC Hard Rock Hotel, NY. 12 May 2022 Pictured: Paris Jackson. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA857018_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris Jackson at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 12, 2022.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA
Jackson swept her blond tresses back and fastened a pair of funky silver hoop earrings to her ears. The “Sex Appeal” star completed her look with bronze eyeshadow and a flattering mauve toned lip.

Paris Hilton, Platform Ankle Boots, Hard Rock Hotel NYC Grand Opening
Paris Jackson arrives at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 12, 2022.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it came down to footwear, she boosted her height with a Christian Louboutin Movida Suede Ankle Boots. Rendered in supple suede, the ankle boots are defined by a 5.5-inch chunky block heel and platform. The sky-high silhouette also has an almond-shaped toe, side zipper and leather sole. Post-pandemic, platform boots have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds a retro flair to any outfit.

Christian Louboutin Movida Suede Ankle Boots
Christian Louboutin Movida Suede Ankle Boots
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue
Paris Jackson, Platform Boots
A closer look at Paris Jackson’s suede platform boots.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

While her wardrobe may consist of looser silhouettes and fringed elements, the punk rock princess has taped top designers like Dior, Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Calvin Klein for her red carpet looks. Her personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to certain fashion eras.

Jackson has truly made a name for herself in the fashion world. She has modeled alongside Kendall Jenner in campaigns for Penshoppe, Re/Done and Calvin Klein. She has even sat front row at fashion shows for Vivienne Westwood, Moschino and Christian Dior and has strutted down the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier.

