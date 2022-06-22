Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage.

Paris Jackson on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy inspiration from ’90s grunge and bohemian dressing. The star wore a golden crushed velvet mini dress with a mesh long-sleeve top. The dress was ruched on the side, pulled taught to create a fun gathered textural element while cinching the waistline. The dress was layered over top a black mesh top with a similar distressed gold stitch to keep the ensemble cohesive.

For bottoms, the actress wore barely-visible nude mesh tights. Jackson leaned into bohemian inspiration, decking herself out in gold rings and whimsical jewelry. Jackson popped on a grungy smokey eye, a very ’90s dark brown lip, and styled her hair in tousled waves, completing the outfit.

Paris Jackson on “The Tonight Show.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jackson kept the grunge vibes going all the way down to her feet, donning a pair of chunky black Dr. Martens for good measure. The black boots had a thick, platform sole and pronounced rounded toes that grabbed attention. The shoe style was created in Germany and became a huge part of popular culture. The iconic footwear was massive in the grunge and punk scene in the ’90s, and has since become a staple for many generations.

