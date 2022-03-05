Paris Jackson Flows in a Polka Dot Dress and Black Platform Sandals in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Jackson shows how to make a statement. The “Habit” actress was spotted while arriving at her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week today after she left the Vivienne Westwood fall ‘22 runway show.

Outfit-wise, Jackson opted for a strapless flowy gown that featured a white polka dot pattern accented with a folded and gathered pink, black and white polka-dotted plunging neckline. The dress also incorporated small floral prints throughout the garment and offered a double-layered design.

When it comes to accessories, Jackson wore a few bracelets made of various materials and a dainty necklace accented with a small cylindrical pendant. She also wore a pair of anklets comprised of metals and beads.

To pull it all together, Jackson opted for a pair of black platform sandals. The shoes had a chunky, thick sole for a vintage ‘70s-inspired feel along with a peep-toe design that upped the ante of her chic footwear. The heels also had a height of approximately 4 inches and included a strap around her ankle for maximum security.

Jackson tends to gravitate towards boho-chic styles and modern silhouettes that emphasize the importance of breezy fabrics and structured outerwear. Recently, we’ve seen Jackson wear a silky bustier dress, kimono and platforms boots for a fun take on matching patterns. And Jackson also wore a leather corset, a sheer skirt and sky-high platforms for a couture edge when she attended Paris Fashion Week in October 2021.

“The Space Between” actress has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands including Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein and Penshoppe.

