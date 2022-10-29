Paris Jackson Transforms Into a Black Rider from ‘The Lord of The Rings’ With Spiked Mask & Combat Boots for Halloween

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Jackson showcased her love for “The Lord of the Rings” franchise at the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event, which was hosted by her brother Prince Jackson, took place at their family home in Encino, Calif. yesterday night.

Paris was dressed as one of the Black Riders, otherwise known as The Nazgûl or Ringwraith who are mortal men who were turned into evil servants of Sauron in the J.R.R. Tolkien’s saga.

Paris Jackson attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris costume consisted of a black tattered cape shrowding a black velvet two-piece bra and brief set along with sheer black tights. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore black leather gloves fitted with sharp claws on each fingertip that covered her forearm and hands up. The cape came along with a hood that she wore up and over her hair, the star affixing a geometric ethereal mask with spikes jutting out of it over her face, the intense prop hiding her makeup-laden features from the camera’s flash.

Related Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony-Towns Dress As Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak for Halloween With Silk Shirts & 70's-Inspired Shoes Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Transform Into Romeo & Juliet for Halloween Party With Chainmail Top and Angelic Dress Kelly Clarkson Gets Magical in Sparkling Copper Cloak & Wispy Gown for Halloween Episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Paris Jackson attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Forever following grungy style cues, the model and actress wore glossy black leather combat boots with thick rubber soles and pronounced toes. The shiny shoes stopped just above her ankles and were laced up with blood-red ribbon threaded through silver eyelets.

Paris Jackson attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

A mainstay of Paris’ wardrobe, combat boots are utilitarian footwear originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield and created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

The punk rock princess’ wardrobe consists of looser flowing silhouettes and taped tops from designers like Dior, Balmain, Christian Louboutin, and Calvin Klein for her red carpet looks. Her personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to the 70s and 80s.

Stomp around in these black boots for your next Halloween costume.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Outlast Black Patent, $90.

To Buy: Stella McCartney Platform Ankle Boots, $804.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Patent Leather Boots, $170.

See what other famous YouTubers are up to here.

PHOTOS: Take a look at more of Paris Jackson’s boho-chic style.