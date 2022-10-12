Paris Jackson Updates Boho-Chic Style with Lace-Up Corset & Suede Booties for GMC Hummer EV X Don C Event

Paris Jackson attended the GMC Hummer EV x Don C event in Los Angeles yesterday. The star was photographed in front of a white Hummer EV, showing off her modern take on the boho-chic style.

The “Lighthouse” singer’s outfit was an easygoing take on her usual rocker chic wear, Jackson playing up the more feminine vibes with a white tie-up corset top. The dainty bustier was layered overtop a distressed long-sleeve mesh top that showed off the “American Horror Story” actress’ extensive tattoos. For bottoms, Jackson donned olive green joggers.

Paris Jackson at the GMC Hummer EV Campaign Launch with Don C held on Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

As usual, the star layered on the gold jewelry for a more maximalist approach, adorning almost every finger with chunky rings while her lobes were decorated with a plethora of hoops and studs in varying sizes.

Getting casual, Jackson zipped up brown suede ankle boots with 3 to 4-inch block heels and a thick rubber tread. The chunky footwear is up the songwriter’s alley, acting as a mainstay in her wardrobe thanks in part to the lax nature of the shoe style and the versatile neutral hue. The boots provided Jackson with reliable comfort and a boost in height that further streamlined her silhouette.

Paris Jackson at the GMC Hummer EV Campaign Launch with Don C held on Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Paris Jackson at the GMC Hummer EV Campaign Launch with Don C held on Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Paris Jackson at the GMC Hummer EV Campaign Launch with Don C held on Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

While her wardrobe round-up may consist of looser flowing silhouettes and fringed elements, the punk rock princess has taped top designers like Dior, Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Calvin Klein for her red carpet looks. Her personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to the 70s and 80s.

