Paris Jackson Gleams In Satin Gold Gown & Copper Sky-High Platforms at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS

Paris Jackson was glowing in golden as she attended The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS last night in Los Angeles.

Jackson wore a gold gown to the event by Rasario. The strapless dress featured a corset top with a ruched high-slit skirt. She slipped on a pair of peep toe platform copper brown heels. The ankle strap pumps featured textured detailing and a chunky heel.

Paris Jackson attends The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS at West Hollywood Park on Sept. 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jackson paired the look with a matching gold clutch and accessorized with a thin gold pendant necklace, mismatched drop earrings, and an assortment of bracelets and rings. She kept her platinum blonde hair up in a messy updo and her makeup was kept minimal with a winged eye look and a nude lip.

Paris Jackson attends The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS at West Hollywood Park on Sept. 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

This look is very different from the rock star’s edgy look. Jackson’s go-to footwear is a pair of combat boots like Dr. Martens. Whether she’s on tour or attending a red carpet event, she will pair these with any look. The actress is usually seen in darker tones with grungy textures like a leather corset.

The annual ball is held to support the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. The late actress launched the event in 1991 to raise funds and awareness to fight the spread of HIV/AIDS. Stars and brands like Bulgari, who is the event’s official diamond sponsor, gather every year to donate and support the cause.

