Paris Jackson Glimmers in Sparkling Mini Skirt, Twisty Top & Glossy Thigh-High Boots at Giambattista Valli’s Paris Fashion Spring 2023 Show

Paris Jackson attended the Giambattista Valli spring 2023 show on Friday during Paris Fashion Week. Seated among fashionable folk likes of Kiernan Shipka and Olivia Palermo, the singer-songwriter had to bring her A-game, which shaw Jackson in glittering tweed and intense thigh-high boots.

Paris Jackson attends the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Lighthouse” singer’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve cropped knit sweater with a keyhole cutout that transitioned into a twist of the fabric. On bottom, the Skims model opted for a tweed mid-length skirt flecked with glitter and sequins with a zig-zag hem. Jackson held a dark red quilted mini bag with gold hardware that coordinated with her silver maximalist style of jewelry. Chunky rings decorated Jackson’s every finger, while sparkling gold mini hoops adorned the star’s lobes, the 24-year-old mixing metals.

With the outfit locked down, Jackson needed to round out her ensemble while punctuating the grungy, rocker-chic aesthetic that she is known to gravitate towards.

Jackson went for eye-catching black thigh-high boots with stark white stitching and a vinyl-esque high-gloss finish. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts and dresses.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel.

The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

