Paris Jackson Bursts with Color in Floral Crochet Dress & Leather Boots For Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Paris Jackson had a standout fashion moment while attending the Stella McCartney spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week today.

The 24-year-old model was a refreshing pop of color on the show’s front row. Jackson wore a light pink bodysuit underneath a floral crochet cutout dress with yellow mini trimming and loose tassels cascading down the piece. She carried a Stella McCartney’s shoulder Bag that had a diamond-cut chain and completed the look with an assortment of gold rings and hoops.

Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 03, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to footwear, Jackson paired the look with auburn-colored Stella McCartney’s cowboy ankle boots. featuring a Cuban heel.

Jackson kept her blond hair in a messy bun style keeping the focus on her bold makeup which featured a turquoise eye look and a nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by hair stylist Miles Jeffries and makeup artist Pauly Blanch. The two have worked on other stars including Jenna Ortega, Halle Bailey, and Cassie.

Jackson sat front row as McCartney debuted her new Spring 2023 collection. The model has worked with the brand on multiple occasions. She was the face of their first Mylo collection in March 2021. Other stars attended the designer’s runway show including Karlie Kloss, Poppy Delevingne, and Gigi Hadid.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

