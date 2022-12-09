Paris Jackson Goes Boho in Pirate-Style Blouse & Harness Knee-High Boots at Celine’s Winter 2023 Fashion Show

Paris Jackson sat front row at Celine’s winter 2023 show in the historic Wiltern theater yesterday in Los Angeles. The songwriter pulled a bohemian look with olive green riding boots, the styling evoking modern-day pirate vibes.

The “Lighthouse” singer styled a pirate-style light button-up blouse, which she wore open with the sleeves rolled up for an edgier appearance. With the blouse securely belted, defining Jackson’s silhouette, the flouncy garment was paired with a leather brown miniskirt.

Paris Jackson attends Celine at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELINE

Jackson layered on mixed metal and beaded bracelets, chunky rings, and nose piercings for that aforementioned bohemian quality that she has long since gravitated towards. The 24-year-old fashionista also carried a quilted Celine bag fitted with a chain shoulder strap and gold hardware.

The model wore her wild blond tresses parted down the middle and flourished with voluminous loose curls at the ends.

(L-R) Paris Jackson and Courteney Cox attend Celine at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELINE

Paris Jackson attends Celine at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELINE

As for her footwear, Jackson stepped out in olive green riding boots consisting of shiny leather uppers featuring a harness and closing silver clasp detailing. The shoes also featured a chunky sole, elevating her outfit by 1 inch in height. The equestrian style complemented well her boho-chic aesthetic.

Paris Jackson attends Celine at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELINE

While her wardrobe round-up may consist of looser flowing silhouettes and fringed elements, the punk rock princess has taped top designers like Dior, Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Calvin Klein for her red carpet looks. Her personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to the 70s and 80s.

PHOTOS: Take a look at more of Paris Jackson’s boho-chic style.