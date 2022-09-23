Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic In Skinny Jeans & Suede Boots For Milan Fashion Week

Paris Jackson took to the streets of Milan in bohemian style today during Milan Fashion Week day four. The “Lighthouse” songstress is known for her free-spirited style, accompanied by a maximalist perspective on accessorizing, which she showcased while strolling through Italy’s cobblestone streets.

Jackson’s outfit began with a cream tank top which she wore tucked in under a silky peach collared button-down kept open. For bottoms, the model wore classic blue skinny jeans that she kept in place thanks to a brown and gold leather Gucci belt fitted with the designer’s double g’s.

Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson takes a stroll during Milan Fashion Week in Milan (Italy) on September 23, 2022. CREDIT: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / Sp

Jackson donned stacked gold rings in various sizes and shapes on each finger, coordinating the gilded bling with a dainty chain necklace and mismatched earrings. Jackson carried around a gold and brown shoulder bag adorned with a brown silk Dior scarf dotted with nature motifs depicting wildlife and plants.

Finally, Jackson kept it shady, sporting round sunglasses with large tinted lenses and a funky gold frame. The musician wore her blond hair parted in the middle and out of her face in a messy up-do that evoked those carefree rocker chic vibes. Jackson further accentuated her features with vampy makeup. It’s clear that the 24-year-old has mastered her craft, the star mixing a sort of grunge aesthetic with inklings of the ’70s to create a perfect amalgamation of both within her expansive wardrobe.

Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson takes a stroll during Milan Fashion Week in Milan (Italy) on September 23, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

A go-to shoe style for Jackson, the singer-songwriter stepped into suede chocolate brown ankle boots coupled with thick straps and silver clasps that made the footwear all the more interesting. Ankle boots are extremely versatile closet staple shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop around the ankles can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson takes a stroll during Milan Fashion Week in Milan (Italy) on September 23, 2022. CREDIT: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / Sp

