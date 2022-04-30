Paris Jackson Is Typically Boho-Chic in Sheer Lace Dress & Soaring Tan Platforms at Hilton Family Art Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Jackson arrived on the blue carpet in her usual bohemian-chic style in support of the Hilton family’s art show at Casa Del Sol on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Paris Jackson at Casa Del Sol and Hilton Family Host Art Show. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The star wore a blue lacy dress with shoulder straps to the big event. Jackson wore a tan bralette underneath the dress to provide extra coverage, while amping up the layers. The dress featured lacy tiers that added volume. The top half is see-through while the bottom half is opaque thanks to all the voluminous layers.

Jackson accessorized with beaded colorful necklaces and stacked bracelets, along with chunky gold rings. The daughter of Michael Jackson continued to accessorize with a couple of ankle bracelets in turquoise and silver just above her shoes, and she finished the look out strong with gold hoops. The maximalism is truly a key trait of boho style. The texture of the lace, as well as the layering details, made for a standout red carpet style statement.

Paris Jackson at Casa Del Sol and Hilton Family Host Art Show. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The bohemian inspiration continued down to her footwear, strapping on tan suede platforms with an open toe. The shoes fastened around the ankles for additional security. The platform size made Jackson teeter above her normal height as any good platform would do. The toe had a crisscross detail laying on the top of the foot, tying in a knot.

Jackson’s personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to certain fashion eras. Her style, as well as her attitude, are truly what makes her so cool.

Paris Jackson at Casa Del Sol and Hilton Family Host Art Show. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

See more of Jackson’s style through the years.

