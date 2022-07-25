Paris Jackson Models String Bikini & Monochromatic Swimsuits for Kim Kardashian’s New Skims Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Jackson is the star of the new Skims swimwear campaign, modeling Kim Kardashian’s new wet and wild creations in her signature LA-cool style. The campaign, which is inspired by a summer pool party, features Jackson sporting monochromatic swimwear while lounging in the California sun.

In the Skims campaign released today, Jackson models several of the brand’s pieces, showing off her robust tattoo collection in the process. She poses in a white long sleeve scuba-style swimsuit in some photos, changing into a tan string bikini with a matching tan waist wrap for other pictures. The 24-year-old model, actress and singer also models a black one-piece swimsuit with a Skims-branded towel wrapped around her shoulders.

Paris Jackson poses in a new Skims swimsuit campaign. CREDIT: TERRY LASKEY

“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for Skims is a full circle moment,” the daughter of Michael Jackson said in a statement. “I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun.”

Paris Jackson poses in a new Skims swimsuit campaign. CREDIT: TERRY LASKEY

The new Skims swim collection features limited-edition styles inspired by classic swimwear pieces, all in Kim-approved colorways. Each piece includes built-in support designed to perform in and out of water. Aside from typical one-pieces and bikinis, the new swim collection includes fashion-forward dresses, gloves, and more.

Paris Jackson and Madison Bailey pose in a new Skims swimsuit campaign. CREDIT: TERRY LASKEY

The campaign also features TikTok celebrity and singer Bella Poarch and “Outer Banks” actress Madison Bailey. The campaign was shot by Cobrasnake, a famed photographer known for his depictions of alternative contemporary culture.

The new Skims swim collection launches on Thursday, July 28 and will be available online on Skims.com.

