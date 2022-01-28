Paris Hilton Goes Bold in Teal Coat and Valentino RockStud Pumps With Her Dog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton shows how to pop in bold colors. The socialite got spotted while out and about in New York City last night in a look suitable for the entrepreneur.

For the outfit, Hilton opted for a teal-colored overcoat that featured a tie around the waist. Underneath, Hilton wore a black blouse paired with black leggings that helped unify the moment. She had her puppy and she accessorized with sleek black sunglasses and a quilted handbag.

To finish off everything, Hilton slipped her feet into a pair of all-black Valentino RockStud pumps that added a slight edge to her getup. The shoes are characterized for their black studs and closed-toe design. The shoes are available for $1,100 at Valentino.com.

Hilton is known for being one of the most popular style inspos of the early aughts, and she and her sister got credited as two celebs who helped to put Juicy Couture on the map back then. When it comes to recent times, Hilton has adorned herself in creations like colorful caftans, a glittery LBD and polka dots as a means to show her knack for eye-catching designs and silhouettes. When it comes to shoes, she usually wears pointy pumps and edgy boots that all complete her looks effortlessly.

Hilton is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own line of footwear among 19 product lines that continue to grow. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN for an August 2021 cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

