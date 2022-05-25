Paris Hilton Delivers Dangerous Glamour in Crystal Bikini & Hot Pink Pumps With a Hungry Crocodile in Uber Eats Commercial

In the new Uber Eats ad, Paris Hilton delivered danger and daring fashion. She sat pretty in all-pink on an inflatable couch in the center of a swamp as she prepared to eat ceviche with her “zoo fam” in a commercial for the food delivery service’s Australian market that was shared to Instagram today.

Awaiting an order to fill her appetite, Australian wildlife trainer Robert Irwin — son of late animal conservationist Steve Irwin — precariously fed a crocodile raw meat as it lingered in the water where Hilton floated in glamorous style, seemingly unconcerned.

It’s a surprise Hilton went unnoticed by the reptile considering she sparkled in a crystal-embellished pink bikini top that was covered by a hot pink sheer bolero with feather trim. She coordinated with a mesh bodycon mini skirt.

For her accessories, she wore a wide hot pink beach hat, a pink choker and pink opaque pointy-framed sunglasses.

Though she went barefoot, a pair of pink heels was seen by her side.

This outfit that Hilton wore exudes the classic Hilton style some of the 2000s essence with a flair of richness and a whole lot of pink.

Hilton has more on her plate than ceviche. She’s a busy entrepreneur who launched her own footwear brand in 2008 and currently owns 19 other product lines that continue to grow.

“I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN for her August 2021 cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And, I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal and my new show.”