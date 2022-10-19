×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Paris Hilton Revisits Her Y2K Style in Velour Tracksuit & Chunky Neon Sneakers in Mumbai

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Paris Hilton in Mumbai, India – 19 Oct 2022
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
View Gallery 29 Images

Paris Hilton went back to her Y2K fashion roots while arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, today. The socialite styled a velour tracksuit making for a quintessential Hilton look, sneakers included.

The “Simple Life” star dipped into the Y2K archives and popped on a black velour tracksuit with metallic silver detailing. The outfit consisted of a hoodie and matching comfy flared sweatpants. Both the bottoms and sleeves of the top were emblazoned with heart and star patches.

October 19, 2022, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Paris Hilton smiles as she arrives in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for the star-studded launch party of her new fragrance, Ruby Rush in Mumbai, India, 19 October, 2022. Paris Hilton is an American media personality, businesswoman, model, entertainer, and socialite. Credit Image: Indranil Aditya/ZUMA Press Wire Pictured: Paris Hilton Ref: SPL5495602 191022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Zuma / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Paris Hilton smiles as she arrives in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Tracksuits, like the color pink and the phrase, “That’s Hot,” has become a part of Hilton’s fashion DNA. The comfortable loungewear was practically put on the map by the “Stars are Blind” songstress, Hilton having worn velour sets in a wide array of styles often in the early 2000s.

The set was paired up with black sneakers with pops of neon green and pink along with reflective chrome detailing that made the casual style stand out further. Chunky sneakers usually come equipped with thick rubber soles and an oversized silhouette that makes them much more casual.

Paris Hilton smiles as she arrives in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on 19 October, 2022.
Paris Hilton smiles as she arrives in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Chunky sneakers style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s but reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s.

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo, and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaïa boots, Rothy’s flats, and comfy K-Swiss sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out Paris Hilton’s style evolution.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad