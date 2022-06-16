Paris Hilton & Tom Cruise Debut as a Glamorous Couple for Date Night in Hilarious Video

Paris Hilton dressed her best while hanging out with an equally sharp “Tom Cruise” — at least that’s what fans were left thinking.

In a video shared yesterday, The entrepreneur filmed a video skit shared on Instagram featuring actor Miles Fisher playing up his uncanny resemblance to Cruise. To boost his nearly identical appearance, Fisher noted he had some help with special effects.

The segment shows the pair linked as a “couple” getting glammed up for a premiere. Of course, Hilton married Carter Reum in November last year.

Hilton wore a lengthy sparkling gown with a deep V-neckline and long sleeves made of opaque fabric. Crystals dotted the nude fabric in a swirling pattern that came together in the middle of the garment. The piece is also fitted with a flared-out mermaid skirt. The skirt was open in the front thanks to a rounded cutout, giving the dress an interesting silhouette.

Hilton wore her hair to one side and wore little to no jewelry, letting the sparkling gown speak for itself.

The TV personality coordinated with a silver pointed pump that matched the stones on her gown.

Meanwhile “Cruise” wore a classic tuxedo with a black bowtie and cummerbund. He chose a pointy black dress shoe as his footnote.

Both parties exemplified Hollywood glamour in the best ways possible, opting for red carpet classics.

As the video’s caption notes, they were truly “Sliving” in style.